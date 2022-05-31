Norwich City have joined Rangers in the race to sign Royal Union SG full-back Matthew Sorinola, reports claim.

Sorinola, 21, left MK Dons to join Belgian side Royal Union SG last summer. He went on to feature 14 times in the Belgian top flight, but he’s recent been linked with a return to the UK.

Rangers were credited with an interest in the Englishman earlier this month and now reports have emerged linking newly-relegated Norwich City with the left-back.

Dean Smith’s side crashed out of the Premier League last season. They’re returning to the Championship once again and it looks like the Canaries could spend some money this summer, in a bid to secure yet another immediate return to the top flight.

And Norwich could be in the market for a left-back this summer with Brandon Williams returning to Manchester United following his loan spell at the club.

The summer ahead for Norwich City…

Heading back down to the Championship, there seems to be a sense that Norwich City won’t be the automatic favourites for promotion next time round.

In previous seasons, the Canaries have stormed the Championship under Daniel Farke, but with Smith at the helm, and with what seems like a weaker squad than in seasons before, Norwich City could well struggle next time round.

Smith will need to make some keen signings this summer to make sure that doesn’t happen, and Sorinola could be a good start – he’s a sprightly full-back with bags of potential, but he’s under contract in Belgium for another couple of years.

Signing him could require a decent transfer fee, especially so with Rangers in the running, but if Norwich are really keen on the defender then it could be a shrewd investment.