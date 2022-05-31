Portsmouth have agreed a new two-year contract with winger Reeco Hackett, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley will be hoping he can take his side into the top six next season after finishing in 10th in the campaign just concluded.

An important summer lies ahead though, with transfer business needed to freshen up the ranks at Fratton Park.

However, one player who looks as though he will be remaining with Pompey is winger Hackett.

According to a report from Football Insider, Portsmouth and former Charlton Athletic youngster Hackett has reached an agreement over a new contract. It is said that a two-year deal is in place to keep the winger at Fratton Park beyond this summer and until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that Hackett is seen as a player who could have an important role to play under Cowley in the future, so the new agreement will come as a welcome boost to the Portsmouth boss.

Kicking on next season…

Last season saw Hackett play regularly for Portsmouth’s first-team since his arrival from Bromley back in January 2020.

He spent time back on loan with Bromley and with Southend United before remaining at Fratton Park for last season. He managed five goals and three assists in 34 outings across all competitions before injury brought an early end to his campaign.

Should the new deal be confirmed as expected by Football Insider, Hackett will be keen to kick on and nail down a consistent place in the side next season.

Encouraging signs were there before he saw his campaign abruptly ended, so it will be hoped that he can continue his development under Cowley and help Portsmouth in their fight for promotion next time around.