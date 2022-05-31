Bradford City youngster Sahil Bashir has left for Brighton and Hove Albion, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

Bradford City have lost the teenager to the Premier League.

Bashir, 16, has joined the Seagulls in a six-figure deal.

The Telegraph and Argus claim the move was agreed towards the end of the last campaign.

Blow for Bradford City

Losing a promising academy prospect is a blow for Bradford City, especially at such a young age.

Bashir could have been someone to integrate into the first-team over the next couple of years. However, it would have been harsh for them to stand in the way of a move to the top flight.

He will now link up with Brighton’s development ranks and will be looking to have a bright future with the East Sussex outfit.

The fact Bradford City have produced a player who is deemed good enough to sign for a Premier League side shows the good work their academy is doing right now.

These are exciting times for the Yorkshire club as they prepare for Mark Hughes’ first full campaign at the helm. They have already swooped into the transfer market to land Jamie Walker, Jake Young, Harry Lewis, Ryan East and Matty Platt.

The Bantams are getting their business in early to give them the best chance of gaining promotion back to League One next term.

Losing Bashir is a setback but he will be leaving Valley Parade with his former club’s best regards.