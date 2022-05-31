Sheffield United are gearing up for another season in the second tier, after crashing out of the Championship play-offs at the hands of eventual winners Nottingham Forest.

Paul Heckingbottom looks eager for a busy summer at Sheffield United. His side suffered a lot of injuries last time round and he’s keen to discover why that was, and put it right ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

And ahead of what looks set to be a busy transfer window, the Blades have been linked with a number potential new signings.

At the end of last week, reports linked Sheffield United alongside QPR in the race to sign Arsenal youngster Dan Ballard, who impressed on loan with Millwall last time round.

Another defender linked with a move to Bramall Lane this summer is Cameron Humphreys. The former Manchester City man left the club in 2019 to join Belgian side Zulte Waregem, and he’s clearly impressed, with the Blades being one of a number of Championship sides looking into a deal for him this summer.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United are set to welcome back Max Lowe this summer following his loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

The full-back impressed at the City Ground and he previously refused to ruled out a permanent move to the club. It’s since been reported by The Star that Steve Cooper wants to bring Lowe back to the club on a permanent basis this summer.

However, The Star also goes on to reveal that Sheffield United will look to extend Lowe’s stay in South Yorkshire in a bid to fend off any potential Forest interest.

Lastly, reports claim that Sheffield United could be offered the chance to sign departing CSKA Moscow’s Hordur Magnusson this summer – the defender has been capped 39 times by Iceland.