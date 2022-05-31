Fulham are eyeing up a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic, The Athletic (via HITC Sport) has claimed.

Fulham are gearing up for life in the Premier League after winning the Championship title.

The Cottagers’ poor recruitment in previous top-flight seasons has seen them fail to maintain their place in England’s top tier, so Marco Silva will be determined to right those wrongs this summer.

Now, ahead of the transfer window, it has been claimed Fulham have Crystal Palace’s Milivojevic on their radar.

The Athletic (via HITC Sport) has said that Silva is keen to reunite with Milivojevic, who worked together at Greek giants Olympiacos.

The Eagles skipper could be on the move this summer after struggling to nail down a starting spot under Patrick Vieira. His contract runs out at the end of next season too, potentially leading to a cut-price deal.

Premier League pedigree…

Premier League experience will be vital for Fulham in their bid to finally nail down a place in the Premier League moving forward, so Milivojevic could prove to be a smart addition for the Cottagers.

His leadership has seen him become a key player at Selhurst Park. Milivojevic has played 177 times for Crystal Palace over the course of his five-and-a-half-year spell with the club.

In the process, he has chipped in with 28 goals and six assists, with his set-piece ability making him a threat from dead-ball situations.

Not only will his Premier League experience be of value to Fulham, but the fact he has already worked with Silva should help him bed in quickly if a move materialises.

He would know exactly what to expect from the Fulham boss and what he demands of his players, making for a smooth transition from Crystal Palace to the Cottagers.