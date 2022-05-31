Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence is on a high having secured promotion to the Premier League with loan club Nottingham Forest.

Middlesbrough allowed Spence to depart on a season-long loan deal last summer having been deemed surplus to requirements by then-manager Neil Warnock.

The emergence of Isaiah Jones saw Spence fall down the pecking order and a move to Nottingham Forest looked to suit all parties.

That certainly turned out to be the case with the right-back starring for Steve Cooper’s side as they achieved promotion in the play-off final last weekend.

He also achieved a place in the division’s Team of the Season and so his form has meant he has begun to generate plenty of interest from the top flight.

The likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Brentford and Nottingham Forest have been linked, yet Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be in pole position.

However, speaking to Football Daily’s Sunday Vibes podcast, Sky Sports presenter Joe Thomlinson has casted doubt on Spurs’ pursuit of the 21-year-old.

“We’ve seen him do it everywhere he’s gone, Conte – he signs players that are upwards of 26 that have been proven at European and elite league level,” he said.

“I would be incredibly surprised to see a player like Djed Spence arrive at Tottenham.

“I think somebody like Thomas Meunier is a more likely option, to be honest with you, than a Djed Spence.

“I think he’d rather be opening up the doors for 29/30-year-old wing-backs and full-backs that have been at the top level and done it consistently.”

Spence has only played a handful of seasons in the Championship since making his debut and has never featured in the Premier League as of yet. Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a few different players able to play at right wing-back and so Antonio Conte will be weighing up his options.

The reported asking price for Spence has been varied, ranging from £10 million to £20 million. If their valuation is met, Middlesbrough won’t stand in the way of the youngster moving away from the Riverside this summer.