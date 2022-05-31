Fulham are keen on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks, as detailed in a report by The Sun.

Fulham have identified the England international as a potential summer addition.

Winks, 26, still has a few years left on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, he is being linked with a move away with Sevilla, Everton and Southampton also credited with an interest.

Fulham gearing up for the Premier League

Fulham are back in the Premier League and could see Winks as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

The Cottagers would be able to guarantee him regular game time but would have to see off competition from elsewhere to lure him to Craven Cottage.

He made 30 appearances in all competitions in this past campaign, with 19 coming in the league for Antonio Conte’s side.

Winks has been on the books at Spurs for his whole career to date and rose up through the youth ranks of the London outfit.

He has since made 203 appearances for the top flight club over the past six years, scoring five goals from midfield.

His long-term future is up in the air right now and it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that he may depart over the next couple of months to take on a new challenge somewhere else.

A move to Fulham would make sense for him and he would be a shrewd addition for Marco Silva’s side. However, Everton, Southampton and Sevilla are in the frame too.