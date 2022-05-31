Chris Kirchner’s Derby County takeover is leaning towards being completed tomorrow, with discussions between Derby County and the English Football League still ongoing, as per ITV reporter Mark Kielesz-Levine.

Derby County have been in administration for the best part of a year now. The Rams’ administrators, Quantuma, arrived at the club back in September of last year and the journey to now has been a whirlwind one.

The club has seen a number of names and parties linked with a takeover which will ultimately save the club and its long-term future, though American businessman Kirchner was eventually named as the preferred bidder.

He too has faced an arduous journey in completing his takeover. Kirchner previously stated that he hoped his takeover would be completed in full by today, but a recent statement from Quantuma said that the completion of Kirchner’s takeover could be pushed back to tomorrow.

Either way, the takeover looks all but completed. And taking to Twitter earlier today, ITV reporter Kielesz-Levine revealed that discussions are still ongoing between Derby County and the EFL, saying:

UPDATE: I understand discussions are still ongoing re #DCFC and the EFL. Administrators statement yesterday certainly points to tomorrow rather than today for completion. @ITVCentral — Mark Kielesz-Levine (@MKLevineITV) May 31, 2022

Light at the end of the tunnel…

The past nine months or so have been some of the worst in Derby County’s history. Fans have watched on as their side were relegated from the Championship, not knowing whether or they’d even have a team to watch next season.

But Kirchner and Quantuma have seemingly salvaged the long-term future of an historic club in Derby County and, going into next season, the fans will be both delighted and excited for the future.

The Rams can now get back to business and the first order of business for Wayne Rooney will be to bolster his side ahead of what will be a really tough League One campaign.