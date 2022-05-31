Steve Cooper is set to be offered a fresh Nottingham Forest contract after guiding the club to promotion to the Premier League, reports The Athletic.

Nottingham Forest sealed their long-awaited return to the Premier League over the weekend, beating Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final.

It caps what was a remarkable 2021/22 season from Cooper and Forest, and now the former Swansea City boss is set to be handed a new deal at the club.

His current contract expires at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, but The Athletic say that Cooper is set to be handed a new contract at the City Ground.

Speaking to The Telegraph (via The Athletic), Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis said of Cooper’s future:

“Yes, Steve will be with us. He has another year left on his contract but I want him to be happy.

“I want to give him the players that make him even happier to achieve big results and to make all these fantastic fans happy.”

How will Cooper and Forest fare in the Premier League?

Whilst at Swansea City, Cooper was being linked to Premier League jobs. He was mentioned alongside the likes of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace previously, so it suggests that these clubs regard Cooper as a top flight manager.

And he’s at a club in Forest which just seems to suit him and his ways. He’s got a lot of exciting young players, playing a really exciting style of football which is proving effective.

Cooper will obviously need to be backed in the transfer window this summer, but everything seems to be pointing towards a prolonged stay in the Premier League for Cooper and Forest.

A new contract is certainly warranted and it’ll give the players and Cooper himself the assurance they need to start building towards a long-term future in the top flight.