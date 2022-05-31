West Ham United are ready to snap up Fulham transfer target Alphonse Areola, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Fulham will have to look elsewhere if they want to sign a goalkeeper this summer.

Areola, 29, has been linked with a return to Craven Cottage ahead of next season.

However, reporter Romano claims the Hammers will be exercising their option to buy clause to lure him to the London Stadium on a permanent basis (see tweet below):

West Ham are prepared to pay €9m fee for Alphonse Areola. Buy option clause is expected to be triggered as West Ham are planning with Areola as goalkeeper. 🇫🇷🤝 #WHUFC New direct contact with his agents will take place this week. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2022

Fulham goalkeeping situation

Fulham have a two senior options in their goalkeeping department at the moment in the form of Marek Rodak and Paulo Gazzaniga. They also have a couple of youngsters on their books like Taye Ashby-Hammond, Luca Ashby-Hammond and Jacob Adams.

You can see why they would want to bring Areola back to the club. He impressed for the Cottagers during the 2020/21 season despite the club’s relegation and is a goalkeeper who has a lot of pedigree having played for both Real Madrid and currently PSG.

He spent the past campaign on loan at West Ham and was used by David Moyes in all their cup games which saw him amass 18 appearances in the end.

Fulham will have to move on to other targets this summer as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Marco Silva’s side stormed the Championship but need to ensure that they get their recruitment right over the coming months to avoid a season of struggle next term.