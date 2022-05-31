Manchester United have made contact with Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann ahead of the summer transfer window, the Austrian shot-stopper has revealed.

Watford’s relegation and the managerial change could make for a busy summer transfer window at Vicarage Road.

New boss Rob Edwards will be keen to shuffle his pack to make his mark on the squad before embarking on his first campaign with the Hornets, but one man he could end up losing is ‘keeper Bachmann.

Speaking with Sky Sports Austria, Bachmann has revealed that he has been contacted by Premier League giants Manchester United over a possible move to Old Trafford.

He said “several clubs” have already shown an interest in him, though the contact from Manchester United is the most “intensive”. Here’s what he had to say:

“There has been contact with Manchester United.

“It hasn’t just fallen out of the sky.

“Several clubs have shown interest in me – but the most intensive contacts have come from Manchester. It is a massive honour for a club like that to be interested in you.

“I would be second choice behind David de Gea, who has been one of the Premier League’s best keepers for years.”

A goalkeeping revamp awaits?

If the Manchester United interest in Bachmann develops into anything more serious, Edwards could be set for a revamp of his goalkeeping ranks.

Watford have already confirmed that Ben Foster will be leaving the club when his contract runs out this summer. That would leave just Rob Elliot and Pontus Dahlberg as the only senior shot-stoppers on the books at Vicarage Road.

Edwards will be keen to shape the squad to his liking, so the departure of Foster and the possibility of an exit for Bachmann may not necessarily be a bad thing.

However, Watford will want to get their business done sooner rather than later to ensure they are ready for the new Championship season.