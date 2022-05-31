Fulham have been hitting headlines a lot since their promotion to the Premier League, with Marco Silva’s side looking set for a busy summer.

Fulham have been linked with a clutch of players since their return to the Premier League was confirmed last month.

The Londoners have spent big in previous Premier League pre-seasons and they look as though they’re ready to spend once more, but perhaps more shrewdly this time round.

In fact, Fulham are being linked with a couple of free agents, with one of them being Joe Rothwell.

The one-time Manchester United man is out of contract next month and has a number of suitors, with Fulham joined by Bournemouth in their pursuit of the 27-year-old.

And another free agent linked with a move to Craven Cottage, or in this case a return to Craven Cottage, is Ryan Fredericks.

The former Fulham man is out of contract at West Ham next month and reports have strongly backed Fulham to bring the 29-year-old back to the club, though Fulham now face fresh competition from Southampton for his signature.

One player who’s also been strongly linked with Fulham so far this summer is Manor Solomon. He looked set to become Fulham’s first summer signing after securing promotion, but the move has slowly fallen through, with Fabrizio Romano completely ruling out the move at the end of last week:

Manor Solomon deal with Fulham, definitely collapsed. There are other clubs now working to sign him from Shakhtar, including Torino. 👀🇮🇱 #transfers Solomon will make a decision on his future club soon. https://t.co/2gFhRO27G0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2022

The latest transfer rumour coming out of Craven Cottage though is an exciting one. Fulham are being linked alongside Bournemouth in the race to sign Manchester City and Japan midfielder Ko Itakura.

He’s just helped Schalke claim the Bundesliga 2 title after an impressive stint on loan in Germany, but now he’s being backed for a return to England, and Fulham could snap him up this summer.

There’s a lot of exciting rumours for Fulham fans to digest at the moment, but those fans will want to see some of those rumours become actual signings in the coming weeks.