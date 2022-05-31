Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says they have already had talks with Manchester United over a possible return for Nathan Bishop.

Mansfield Town have had the goalkeeper on loan for the whole of the past season.

Bishop, 22, made 53 appearances for the Stags in all competitions to help them reach the League Two play-off final.

They would like him to return for another year but they could face competition from League One clubs.

Clough has said, as per a report by the Mansfield Chad:

“We would love to keep Nathan Bishop so we have already instigated a discussion with Manchester United about that. Ideally I think they want him to go into the league above, but if it’s a lower League One club we are hoping to only be five or six places below them.”

Will Mansfield Town be able to get him?

Mansfield Town proved to be a decent home for the youngster in this past term and gave him plenty of game time.

However, their failure to gain promotion to the third tier may have dented their hopes of a summer reunion. They were beaten 3-0 by Port Vale at Wembley over the weekend.

Bishop has been on the books at Manchester United since 2020 after his surprise switch from Southend United. He had previously risen up through the academy of the Shrimpers and played 39 times for their senior team.

The Londoner has never played for the Red Devils’ first-team but has represented them at U23s level.

His parent club have a big decision to make on what to do with him over the next couple of months. Another loan move away, possibly to Field Mill again, would allow him to get more experience under his belt to boost his development.