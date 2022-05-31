Blackburn Rovers are considering former Everton coach David Unsworth for their vacant managerial post, it has been reported.

Blackburn Rovers’ search for a Tony Mowbray replacement has been rumbling on for a few weeks now to no avail.

A host of names have been linked with the job. Duncan Ferguson, Michael Beale, Daniel Farke, Carlos Carvalhal are among those mentioned as potential candidates, and the latest to join the list is the now out of work Unsworth.

Reporter Alan Myers has said that Unsworth is being considered for the vacant post at Blackburn Rovers.

Former Everton Academy Director David Unsworth being considered for the vacant managers job at Blackburn Rovers — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) May 30, 2022

It was confirmed back in April that the 48-year-old would be leaving Everton, where he has worked as U23s boss and academy director, in order to pursue his ambitions of becoming a first-team manager.

Searching far and wide…

Blackburn Rovers will surely want a new boss in place sooner rather than later.

Although the appointment is vital, leaving it too late could see Rovers left behind in planning for the summer transfer window and the 2022/23 campaign. They will be wary of undoing the hard work done by Mowbray over his five-year spell at Ewood Park too.

Unsworth is an interesting link given his lack of first-team managerial experience. However, he could be a good fit for the vacant post.

Blackburn Rovers value working with younger players, be it academy graduates or players in on loan, and Unsworth has bags of experience in doing just that.

He has overseen the development of Everton’s top young talents for some time now and he will now be determined to prove himself in senior management after taking the tough decision to leave Ewood Park.

It remains to be seen if the links develop into anything serious though as Blackburn Rovers’ managerial search continues.