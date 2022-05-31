Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu is likely to have already been offered to other clubs, according to a report by Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough allowed Ikpeazu to depart on a short-term loan in January earlier this year, with the Ugandan joining fellow Championship side Cardiff City for the remainder of the season.

The striker scored three goals for the Bluebirds, two of which were in vital 1-0 wins. He helped Steve Morison’s side to maintain their status in the second division after they flirted with relegation throughout the campaign.

He returns to Middlesbrough following the conclusion of the loan spell, but a recent report from Teesside Live states he will be surplus to requirements again this summer.

At present, Chris Wilder’s side have Ikpeazu, Duncan Watmore, Josh Coburn and another returning loanee in Chuba Akpom, yet the latter is also expected to depart along with Ikpeazu.

Last season Boro had Andraz Sporar, Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly also at their disposal but the trio have all returned to their parent clubs following their loans.

A striker will be a priority for Wilder in the up and coming transfer window, with Watmore and Coburn likely providing back-up.

Who has been linked to Ikpeazu?

Before sealing the switch to Cardiff City, both West Bromwich Albion and Millwall were linked with a move for the 27-year-old forward. Although there have been no fresh rumours since the turn of the year.

Wales Online report that Cardiff City aren’t in the running to bring him back to South Wales as of yet.