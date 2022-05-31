Hull City have received a boost in their pursuit of Nathan Baxter following the Todd Boehly-led consortium’s successful purchase of Chelsea.

Hull City are keen to snap up the goalkeeper on a permanent basis this summer but Chelsea’s uncertain ownership situation was holding up the deal, as per a report earlier this month by Hull Live.

Baxter, 23, impressed on loan at the MKM Stadium last season.

The Tigers could face competition for his signature though over the next couple of months with fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion also linked with a swoop.

Hull City goalkeeper situation

Hull City swooped to sign Baxter last summer following their promotion from League One under former boss Grant McCann.

He was given the green light to leave his parent club to get more first-team experience under his belt and went on to play 18 games in all competitions last term.

The former England youth international competed with Matt Ingram for the number one spot and became a popular player as the campaign went on.

Luring him back to East Yorkshire would be a decent signing for Shota Arveladze’s side. Baxter is young so has the potential to grow and develop in the future, already knows the club and has proven himself in the second tier now.

His chances of breaking into Chelsea’s side are very slim and a permanent move to the Football League would enable him to become a first choice somewhere else.

Hull City have proven to be a good home for him over the past 12 months and following the successful takeover at Stamford Bridge now, their chances of getting him have increased.