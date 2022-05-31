Nottingham Forest loan star Philip Zinckernagel is valued at only £2m by parent club Watford, a report from the Mirror has claimed.

Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League makes for an intriguing summer transfer window on the banks of the River Trent.

It emerged on Monday that Watford and Nottingham Forest are to discuss how the situation impacts Danish star Zinckernagel with the Hornets heading for the Championship and Steve Cooper keen to keep hold of the playmaker.

And now, the Mirror has revealed Watford’s minimal valuation of the 27-year-old.

It is claimed that the Nottingham Forest loan favourite is valued at just £2m by Watford.

While the fee seems minimal, the Hornets stand to make a profit on any future deal for Zinckernagel unless he leaves for nothing. Watford recruited the attacking midfielder from Bodo/Glimt on a free transfer in January 2021.

A no-brainer move?

Zinckernagel certainly proved to be a hit during his time on loan at the City Ground.

Operating mainly as an attacking midfielder but also out on the left or right-wing, the Dane managed seven goals and 10 assists in 50 outings for Nottingham Forest. His creativity was vital in bringing out the best in the likes of Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis and Sam Surridge.

Cooper will be determined to maintain the core of the group that brought Premier League football back to the City Ground.

If it costs only £2m for them to secure the services of Zinckernagel on a long-term basis, it could prove to be a shrewd acquisition. He has proven the importance he can have to Nottingham Forest and although he is yet to get a crack at Premier League football with Watford, Zinckernagel could be a tricky customer for top-flight defences.