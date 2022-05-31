QPR have been managerless since Mark Warburton left the club, but according to John Percy, Aston Villa assistant boss Michael Beale could be about to fill the vacant post at Loftus Road.

Telegraph reporter Percy was amongst the first to break the news that the R’s were looking at Beale. Now he adds to this by saying the London side “are close to appointing” the Villa number 2.

#QPR are close to appointing Michael Beale as manager. Beale is very keen to become a No 1 and #avfc have known there was always a chance of this happening since appointing Steven Gerrard. https://t.co/FxRE1pVaEm — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) May 31, 2022

41-year-old Beale is a UEFA Pro Licence holder and he has been at Villa Park in an assistant role since November 2021.

Beale followed Steven Gerrard to The Villans after being his assistant at SPL giants Rangers.

Prior to that, Beale had held various positions at Liverpool including U21 manager and Head of Academy Coaching.

Percy’s news that an appointment is close flies in the face of reports from elsewhere that Beale is content to stay at Villa Park.

Judging from Percy’s latest report, it seems the QPR net is closing in on Beale as they look to bring in their Warburton replacement.

Landing Beale this early in the post-season would be a Boon for the London side. It would mean that he would come in and have time to shape QPR to his liking.

Also, by taking these quick steps, QPR would stave off interest in Beale from others. Blackburn Rovers are also a side slated as having an interest in him.

QPR would be getting a man whose resume is littered with top-level experience, even if none of it is as a first-team boss.

The success of Liverpool youth sides alone would be enough to justify just what mentality he would bring to Loftus Road.

Add to that the time spent as an assistant to Gerrard at Rangers and Aston Villa and it’s easy to see the quality this appointment would bring.