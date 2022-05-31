Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass’ contract includes a 12-month extension option, a report from Yorkshire Live has revealed.

Sheffield Wednesday’s failure to win promotion at the first time of asking could see some of their star men attract interest this summer.

Although Windass spent much of the season sidelined, he’s certainly one of the Owls’ more prized assets. Argentinian side Atletico Talleres have already been credited with surprise interest in the attacker, reportedly seeing a bid knocked back for Windass.

As it stands, Windass’ Sheffield Wednesday contract runs out at the end of this season.

However, as per Yorkshire Live, the contract does include the option for a 12-month extension at the end of the season, providing the Owls with some assurance that Windass won’t be one a free transfer this time next year.

Fingers crossed for 2022/23…

Despite the fact they were without Windass for 37 of their 46 League One games, Sheffield Wednesday still managed to achieve their goal of finishing in the play-off spots.

And while they fell short and were defeated by eventual promotion-winners Sunderland, the Owls will be hopeful that they can go one further next season – especially if they have Windass fit.

The 28-year-old managed four goals and two assists in his nine league outings in the season just concluded and there’s no doubt he could be one of the division’s standout players next season.

However, it will be crucial that Sheffield Wednesday keep him injury-free.

A hamstring injury saw the start of his season delayed until November before a recurrence of the injury saw him sidelined for almost three months from the start of February to the end of April.