Derby County’s relegation to League One has brought interest in their players. One of these is defender Lee Buchanan, confirms Alan Nixon.

Academy product Buchanan was a bright spot in a Rams side battling against what became an eventual relegation.

Despite relegation, the 21-year-old is still in Derby’s plans for next season, the Rams recently activating a year’s extension to his deal.

Werder Bremen aren’t alone in their reported keenness in Buchanan with Celtic and Nottingham Forest also touted as having an interest.

Buchanan continued to shine – attracting interest

Last season Lee Buchanan continued to shine for Derby County, featuring in 30 of their 46 Championship games last season.

Last season’s appearances formed a small part of a larger mosaic. The youngster has now marked up 75 appearances for the Rams’ first team since his breakthrough.

These 75 appearances – including 70 at Championship level – came on the back of steady progression through the youth ranks at Pride Park.

Obviously, his progress has been noted. This is clear with the likes of SPL giants Celtic and newly-promoted Nottingham Forest said to be keeping tabs.

Thoughts?

Derby County offering Lee Buchanan a new deal could be seen as a protective measure aimed at keeping him at Pride Park.

Aware of the interest in him, The Rams are ensuring that he doesn’t leave cheaply at the end of next season. Instead, his deal is now extended to the summer of 2024.

However, the length of contract will not put off sides such as Celtic, Nottingham Forest and now Werder Bremen.

Backed by bigger chequebooks and playing higher status football, all these sides would fancy their chances of landing the young Derby County defender.

They would all know they’d be getting a talented youngster with a proven pedigree. Not only that, they are getting an experienced first-team player with plenty of developmental potential.