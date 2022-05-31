Nottingham Forest are keen to bring Rangers centre-back Connor Goldson to the Premier League with them this summer, The Scottish Sun has claimed.

Nottingham Forest will now have their full focus on the summer transfer window as they prepare for Premier League football.

Goldson was one player said to be on Steve Cooper’s radar back in January, though rumours failed to develop into anything further at the time.

Now, as per The Scottish Sun, Nottingham Forest are ready to revive their interest in the former Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back this summer.

Goldson’s contract at Ibrox runs out this summer, meaning he will be available to snap up for nothing if he doesn’t pen a new deal.

A move to the City Ground would bring an end to the 29-year-old’s four-year stay at Ibrox, during which he has played a massive 222 times for the club across all competitions.

Ready to return south?

After four years playing in Scotland, Nottingham Forest could be set to offer Goldson the chance to return to English football.

The Wolverhampton-born centre-back only played three times in the Premier League for Brighton and Hove Albion, with the vast majority of his game time in the EFL coming with Shrewsbury Town where he started his career.

Goldson may well feel he has unfinished business in the Premier League after leaving the Seagulls back in 2018, and a Forest move could provide him the chance to test himself in the top flight.

Forest’s back three was crucial in their promotion bid. Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna were mainstays across the season, while the January addition of Steve Cook only helped sure up the backline further.

It remains to be seen where Goldson would fit into Cooper’s defensive ranks, but he could prove to be a smart addition if Nottingham Forest do pursue a deal this summer.