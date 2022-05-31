According to Alan Nixon, Burnley’s hopes of tying up a quick deal for Vincent Kompany hang in the balance as the Belgian requires a work permit to join the club.

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League on a dramatic last day, falling to a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United.

Links to Kompany as the new Clarets boss came pretty soon after relegation was confirmed.

However, the Lancashire club will need to sweat on his appointment, says Nixon, with red tape getting in the way.

Red tape holding up Kompany appointment

With Burnley having already made plans to install the Belgian as their next boss, Nixon says that could be compromised by him needing a work permit.

With the United Kingdom having left the EU, the requirements for employment for any EU nationals have changed.

Kompany and Burnley have seemingly fallen foul of this new system and it presents a real obstacle that the Clarets will need to overcome. Failure to do so would be a real setback to their summer plans.

Thoughts?

For many, it was a surprise when Kompany left Anderlecht and was then linked to a move back to England to take over the reins at Turf Moor.

That will likely still happen but any delay will be worrying for Burnley who would have been wanting to get a deal across the line as quickly as possible.

Getting the ex-Manchester City great into the hot seat as quickly as possible will be a priority for the club.

Doing so would give the ex-Anderlecht boss the opportunity to stamp his own brand of football on Burnley as soon as possible.