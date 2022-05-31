Ipswich Town have announced the signing of striker Freddie Ladapo after it was confirmed he would be leaving Rotherham United.

Kieran McKenna has made the 29-year-old frontman his first summer signing, with Ladapo penning a three-year deal at Portman Road.

Ladapo made the move to Rotherham United in 2019, joining from Plymouth Argyle.

During his spell in South Yorkshire, Ladapo scored 41 times in 123 appearances, guiding the Millers to two League One promotions and a Papa John’s Trophy victory.

Ladapo’s first two years at Rotherham United were a success but things turned sour in the last with the attacker handing in a transfer request during the January transfer window.

Just what McKenna needs?

This will be the first of a bunch of new arrivals at Portman Road this summer, where they look to put right the wrongdoings of last summer by signing quality over quantity.

The Tractor Boys brought in a whole host of attackers last summer and very few hit the ground running in what was a below-par campaign.

McKenna’s side showed towards the back end of last season that they were able to create plenty of chances and it was just clinical instinct in the final third that they lacked.

Ladapo is known for being a striker that knows where the net is and can be very effective when given quality service into the box.

On paper, Ipswich Town seems a good fit for the former Miller. It’s a move closer to home and in a division where he’s played some of his best football in his career. Ladapo certainly won’t be short of service either, with the likes of Wes Burns, Sone Aluko and more all providing creative threat.