As confirmed on the club’s official website, defender Bambo Diaby has opted to extend his new deal at Preston North End.

Diaby has committed to a new two-year deal after his current contract expired this summer, having signed for the club in January.

The Senegalese centre-back spent two years out of the game after testing positive for a banned substance when at Barnsley, where he was subsequently banned by the FA and released by the Tykes.

Ryan Lowe took a chance on the powerful defender after his ban finished in January and was impressed as Diaby made seven appearances before the end of the campaign.

There were some questions over wether Diaby would earn another contract after the season finished, but an exemplary attitude since joining the Lilywhites, along with some strong performances, led to the offering of a new deal.

Can Diaby’s path to redemption aid North End’s promotion hopes?

Lowe has brought a real sense of optimism to Deepdale, and each piece of encouraging news seems to continue to ignite the seemingly growing Preston fanbase.

The former Plymouth Argyle boss is in the process of building a squad capable of appeasing the so far over 9000 season ticket holders, which is expected to continue to increase, and the signature of Diaby is an extra incentive for those supporters yet to sign up.

Diaby will challenge German defender Patrick Bauer for the sweeper role in the back three while also being able to fill in on the right side of the defence due to his pace and power.

There are still some in football that have doubts about the 24-year-old, but with Lowe, he has a manager who believes in his ability, and this can only boost the team’s aspirations to challenge at the top of the Championship.