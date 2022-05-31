According to Alan Nixon, Blackpool have joined the scramble to land soon-to-be ex-Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

30-year-old Siegrist has been told by Dundee United that his contract will not be renewed once it runs out this summer.

That means he will be a free agent but this is unlikely to happen with more than Blackpool showing interest in him.

Reports elsewhere by Nixon have also put Preston North End down as not only interested but “in talks.”

Blackpool go head-to-head with Preston for Siegrist

Blackpool’s interest in Siegrist means that they will be in a direct fight with the Lilywhites to land the Swiss stopper.

Much of Siegrist’s career has been in English football, with him joining Aston Villa’s youth set-up from FC Basel in 2009.

He didn’t make the grade at Villa Park, instead, his career trajectory was a series of loan moves away from the Villans.

Since moving north of the border with Dundee United, Siegrist has made 145 appearances for The Terrors. In these games, he has conceded 145 goals and kept 52 clean sheets.

Thoughts?

Blackpool struggled for consistency in the Championship last season. Those struggles were evidenced by their eventual 16th-place finish.

They conceded 58 times in the league and will be wanting to cut down on that number, hence looking at Siegrist.

Bringing in one-time Swiss Under-21 international Siegrist would be an intelligent move. It is also good that the Tangerines are looking at him this early in the window.

Getting an agreement in place and a deal done would mean that the 6ft 5in stopper would be able to hit the ground running when he arrives.