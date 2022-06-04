After being relegated from the Premier League, Watford will once again be playing Championship football after an underwhelming season in the top flight.

The Hornets have had a lot of success in recent years, due to a plethora of top talent gracing Vicarage Road. Despite this, there are some signings that failed to live up to the potential expected of them.

Here are Watford’s five most expensive signings from 2010 to 2020 and where they are now…

5. Gerard Deulofeu

The highly regarded winger joined Watford for £11.70million from Spanish giants Barcelona, failing to break into the first team regularly at the Camp Nou.

The 28-year-old played an integral role in a historic season for the Hornets, impressing with his set piece ability and impressive skill-set.

During his time at Vicarage Road, Deulofeu made 70 appearances and scored 17 goals.

The Spanish international now plays for Italian side Udinese, scoring 13 times in 34 appearances last season.

4. Roberto Pereyra

The Argentinian international signed for Watford for £12.15million in 2016 after a disappointing spell with Italian giants Juventus.

Pereyra had a much more successful term for the Hornets, appearing in 115 games and scoring 16 goals. The 31-year-old became a talisman for the Hertfordshire side, dictating the outcome of a number of games.

Pereyra left the Hornets in 2020, returning to Italy to play for his former club Udinese where he has played an important role since re-joining I Bianconeri.

3. Isaac Success

After a number of impressive performances for Spanish side Granada. Success brought his talents to England, signing for £13.50million.

The Nigerian international failed to live up to his price-tag, finding the net just six times in 72 outings for the Hornets.

Eventually falling out of favour at the club, the 26-year-old now plays for Udinese where he has scored three goals in 24 games.

2. Andre Gray

Superb goal-scoring performances in two consecutive seasons prompted the Hornets to set their sights on the proven Premier League striker. Gray joined Watford for £18.36million and became a regular starter for the Hertfordshire side.

Gray was unable to recreate his prolific goal-scoring at Vicarage Road, scoring 21 goals in 125 appearances and never reaching double figures in a single season.

After a loan spell with QPR where he scored an impressive 10 goals in 28 matches, the Jamaican international is set to be a free agent this summer after being released by Watford.

1. Ismaila Sarr

The highly regarded winger left Stade Rennais to join Watford for a whopping £27million, becoming the Hornets’ most expensive ever signing.

The Senegalese international has certainly lived up to his hefty price tag, appearing 92 times and scoring 24 goals so far.

Watford fans will hopefully have more good times watching the 24-year-old who still has two years left on his current contract.