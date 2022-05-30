Portsmouth centre-back Sean Raggett has said there was “a bit of interest” in his services before he decided to pen a new deal at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth confirmed last week that Supporters’ Player of the Season Raggett has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with the club.

It secures his services until the summer of 2024 after arguably his best season in a Pompey shirt, providing a big boost for Danny Cowley and co heading into the summer transfer window.

Now, Raggett has been speaking about said deal with The News.

The 28-year-old has said that he felt the need to take the time to assess his options after the deal arrived slightly later than he would have preferred, though insisted that despite “a bit of interest” from elsewhere, he had decided he wanted to remain.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Obviously they were letting my contract go down until the end of the season, so naturally you will assess your options at that time.

“Had I been offered a deal earlier in the season, it would have been an easy decision to sign. As it was, it was left late, I assessed my options while on holiday and came to the conclusion I wanted to reach that goal I set when I first signed on loan here.

“There was a bit of interest, but I had made up my mind that I wanted to stay