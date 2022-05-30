Swindon Town chairman Clem Morfuni has thanked departing director of football Ben Chorley for his work this past year.

Swindon Town have announced on their official club website that he will be leaving the club with immediate effect.

Chorley, 39, was appointed last summer as the Robins prepared for this past season.

However, he has now decided to cut ties with the Wiltshire club 12 months on and head out the exit door.

Swindon Town departure

Swindon Town had a decent past campaign in League Two on a tight budget and ended up making the play-offs.

However, they lost over two legs to Port Vale who secured their place in League One over the weekend after beating Mansfield Town at Wembley.

Speaking about Chorley’s exit, Morfuni who has said:

“I personally, and on behalf of Swindon Town Football Club, would like to thank Ben Chorley for all the hard work he has done. We wish him all the best in the future in his endeavours.

“Please bare with us as we continue to strengthen our club ahead of the 2022-23 season. COYR.”

Swindon Town turned to Chorley last year following their relegation from League One and will now need to decide who to replace him with.

The 39-year-old spent his playing career with the likes of MK Dons, Leyton Orient, Tranmere Rovers, Stevenage and Portsmouth before hanging up his boots in 2018.

He may not be the only significant departure from the County Ground this summer. Their boss, Ben Garner, has been heavily linked with the Charlton Athletic vacancy.

The ex-Bristol Rovers man has been talked about as the Addicks’ replacement for Johnnie Jackson but it has gone quiet over the past few days as the Robins nervously wait for potential developments.