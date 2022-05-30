Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson has stated he “can’t wait” to play for the club next season after their promotion to the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest emerged from their Championship play-off final against Huddersfield Town on Sunday, making their long-awaited return to the top flight.

Star forward Johnson has played a key role in their success. Unsurprisingly, his performances have seen him linked with the likes of Leicester City, Newcastle United, Brentford and Everton ahead of the summer.

However, Johnson appears to have made his stance on a potential departure clear.

As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, he said at Nottingham Forest’s celebration event today (Monday) he “can’t wait” to play for the club next season, adding that the play-off final victory was “the best day” of his life.

He said:

“Yesterday was the best day of my life. I can’t wait to play here next season.”

Moving on up…

Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League will have a huge impact on their summer transfer window.

Not only will it give them the financial freedom to spend more and pursue more ambitious targets, but star men like Johnson and Joe Worrall will be more likely to stay, with even sought-after loan favourite Djed Spence expressing a desire to stay at the City Ground beyond the end of this season.

Keeping Johnson for the Premier League will be of huge importance to Nottingham Forest, and even though he has declared his desire to remain at the City Ground, persisting interest from elsewhere will surely be expected.

The Nottingham-born star managed 19 goals and nine assists in 53 outings across all competitions during the 2021/22 campaign, so the club will surely be braced for concrete interest this summer.

However, with Johnson making his stance clear, the hope will be that he will be playing Premier League football in Nottingham Forest colours next season.