After facing relegation last season, Norwich City are once again set to play their football in the Championship.

During their regular visits to the Premier League, the majority of the Canaries’ most expensive signings were acquired during these seasons in a bid to avoid relegation. Some players went onto to play integral for the Norfolk side whereas others failed to impress.

Here are Norwich City’s five most expensive signings from 2010 to 2020 and where they are now…

5. Alex Pritchard

Joining from Tottenham Hotspur for £8.46million, Pritchard made the decision to make the switch to Carrow Road to hopefully gain some much needed game-time.

After a number of loan spells to clubs such as Brentford and Peterborough United, Pritchard made just two appearances during his time at Spurs.

The 29-year-old continued to struggle for game-time with the Canaries, making just 43 appearances due to injury problems.

After a successful period with Huddersfield Town, Pritchard now plays for Sunderland, becoming an integral member of the Black Cats squad that gained promotion last season.

4. Robbie Brady

Playing an important role for Hull City, the Irish international joined Norwich City for £8.91million after impressing with his dribbling and passing ability.

The 30-year-old arguably played some of his best football at Carrow Road, appearing in 62 fixtures and scoring seven goals. Brady also played a crucial role in the 2015/16 Premier League season, missing out on just two games.

After impressing with the Canaries, Brady was snapped up by Burnley but a number of injury problems denied him from gaining regular first team football.

The winger now plays for Bournemouth, making just six appearances during their promotion campaign last season.

3. Ricky van Wolfswinkel

The Dutch international joined Norwich City for £9million after a number impressive campaigns with Utrecht and Sporting CP.

However, the 33-year-old failed to have the same impact, making 28 appearances and scoring two goals over the span of three years.

After loan spells with Saint-Etienne and Real Betis, Wolfswinkel returned to his boyhood club Vitesse Arnhem where he found some much needed form, scoring 20 goals in 32 games.

The 33-year-old also played for Basel before returning to his home nation, scoring 16 goals for Dutch side Twente last season.

2. Timm Klose

The highly regarded Klose left VFL Wolfsburg to join the Canaries for £9.90million in the 2015/16 January transfer window.

The Swiss international went onto become a commanding and authoritative presence in the heart of the Norwich City defence.

Klose made an impressive 128 appearances, finding the net 10 times before joining Bristol City in the 2021/22 January transfer window.

After making 18 appearances for the Robins, the 34-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of next month.

1. Steven Naismith

Proving himself to be a capable Premier League goal-scorer with Everton, Naismith joined Norwich City for £9.90million in a bid to bolster their attack in the top flight.

The Scottish international failed to replicate his form with the Toffees, appearing in 48 games and finding the net just eight times.

The 35-year-old returned to his home nation of Scotland, scoring 29 goals in 90 games for Hearts before retiring at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Naismith is currently a football development manager with Hearts.