Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that young forward Ethan Walker has agreed to join the club after his departure from Preston North End.

Blackburn Rovers are currently without a manager after Tony Mowbray’s departure at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, the club will still be looking to strengthen where possible in the summer transfer window, and it has now been confirmed that the first new signing has come through the doors.

As announced on the club’s official website, young forward Walker will be joining the club from July 1st.

The 19-year-old arrives after it was confirmed that he would not be handed a new deal by Blackburn Rovers’ Lancashire rivals and fellow Championship side Preston North End.

Walker signs a two-year deal at Ewood Park, keeping him on board until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Déjà vu?

Fans can be forgiven for feeling as though they’ve seen a similar deal before, because they have.

Blackburn Rovers snapped up Tyrhys Dolan after his release from Preston North End two years ago, and the deal has proven to be one of the Ewood Park outfit’s smartest signings in recent years.

He became an instant hit with Rovers and has remained a part of their first-team plans ever since.

Walker will be hoping to enjoy a similar level of success to his former Preston North End teammate Dolan, with both players products of the Lilywhites’ youth academy.