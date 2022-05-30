Mansfield Town have agreed new deals in principle with James Perch and Jordan Bowery, as per their official club Twitter account.

Mansfield Town are poised to keep the pair for next season.

The Stags lost 3-0 in the League Two play-off final to Port Vale at Wembley over the weekend.

They face another year in the fourth tier and have an important summer ahead now as they look to mount another promotion push.

Positive news for Mansfield Town

Perch joined the club in 2020 and injects useful experience into Nigel Clough’s ranks. The former Premier League man has made 57 appearances for the Nottinghamshire outfit to date and has chipped in with four goals and two assists.

The 36-year-old played for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Wigan Athletic, QPR and Scunthorpe United before his move to Field Mill.

Bowery provides another option in attack and offers something different to the likes of Rhys Oates and Danny Johnson. He scored nine goals in this past season and was one short of his tally of 10 from the campaign before.

The ex-Rotherham United and MK Dons is a proven goal scorer in the Football League and the Stags risked losing him for free, potentially to a rival, but have tied him down to fresh terms now.

Mansfield Town’s loss to Port Vale will sting for a while to come now but the fact they have sorting out contracts early shows plans for the next campaign are underway.