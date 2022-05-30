LancsLive reporter George Hodgson has confirmed that only Andre Gray and Gavin Bazunu are on Preston North End’s transfer radar so far.

Preston North End finished in 13th place of the Championship table under Ryan Lowe last season.

The former Plymouth Argyle boss came in midway through the season and quickly turned his side’s fortunes around, but the Lilywhites finished the campaign in some indifferent form.

Soon after the conclusion of their season, Preston North End were being linked with a number of new signings ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer at the club.

Lowe and Preston North End have already confirmed that a mass of players will be leaving the club next month, as per their retained list.

Clarifying the state of Preston’s summer transfer plans so far though, trusted reporter Hodgson writes that, of all those to have so far been linked with a move to Deepdale this month, ‘Gray and Bazunu are the only two players known to be on the radar’.

Gray is a free agent following his release from Watford, with Bazunu looking likely to leave Manchester City on loan again this summer.

Two smart signings?

Gray has just capped an impressive season on loan at QPR. The Jamaican striker finished the 2021/22 season as QPR’s top scorer in the league, scoring 10 in his 28 league outings for the club.

Bazunu meanwhile spent the last season on loan with Portsmouth. He earned high-praise from manager Danny Cowley saying that the Irishman was ‘the best’ goalkeeper he’s ‘ever worked with’.

Bazunu has been linked with a number of clubs ahead of the summer. Preston though are in desperate need of a new no.1 after seeing Daniel Iversen return to Leicester City.

If Lowe can kick-start his and Preston’s summer with the signings of Gray and Bazunu, then it will be a promising start.

Preston need to add more Championship quality to their ranks and both Gray and Bazunu would give them that, but fans will want to see a few more faces come through the door ahead of what will be another tough Championship campaign next time round.