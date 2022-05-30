Everton coach Duncan Ferguson is in ‘advanced talks’ to take over at Blackburn Rovers, reports Football Insider.

Ferguson, 50, looks set to take charge of Blackburn Rovers after the club parted ways with Tony Mowbray at the end of the 2021/22 season.

The club has since been linked with a number of managerial candidates, including former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal and Wycombe Wanderers’ Gareth Ainsworth.

Reports emerged over the weekend however that Ferguson was now a serious candidate for the job.

Now, Football Insider have revealed that Ferguson is in advanced talks with the club, having been interviewed for the job, with the report citing Ferguson as a ‘clear front-runner’.

A risky appointment?

Ferguson certainly looks like a risky appointment for Blackburn Rovers. The club looked to have a favourite for the job in Carvalhal, and the Portuguese boss seemed to be a favoured name among Blackburn supporters online.

Carvalhal even left his job at Braga to pursue a return to England.

But Ferguson now looks to be in pole position to land the job. Whilst Ferguson arrives as an unproven manager, he definitely brings with him a wealth of experience.

As a player, Ferguson played in the Premier League for a number of years, and as a coach at Everton, he’s worked under some world class coaches in Carlo Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez in recent years.

It’s a bold move from Blackburn, but, as these things can often do, this could prove to be a really shrewd appointment for Rovers.