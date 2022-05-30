Sheffield Wednesday have cooled their interest in Scottish starlet Jack MacIver, who will now head to an unnamed Championship club for a trial.

Sheffield Wednesday brought 18-year-old midfielder MacIver in on trial back in March, with the club’s coaches taking a look at him ahead of his departure from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.

It was said later that month that the Owls hadn’t made a decision on a deal, but The Star has now said the League One side’s interest has cooled, with Hillsborough an unlikely destination.

Not only that, but the previous Sheffield Wednesday trialist is now set for another chance to impress south of the border.

MacIver is heading to an unnamed Championship club in a bid to impress as he looks to land the next deal in his young career.

One to watch…

With a Sheffield Wednesday deal for MacIver increasingly unlikely, the Owls will be hoping he’s not one they regret let slipping through their fingers in the future.

The Aberdeen-born attacking midfielder looks as though he could be one to keep an eye out for in the future though.

Although he never made a competitive first-team appearance for his hometown club, he has impressed out on loan in the Highland League with Huntly. MacIver netted four goals and laid on three assists in 20 outings over this campaign and is said to be one of the more exciting talents to have played in Aberdeen’s academy in recent years.

It remains to be seen if MacIver’s upcoming trial with the unnamed Championship club ends up bearing any fruit, but he could be a player to keep an eye on as he looks to forge a career in the senior game.