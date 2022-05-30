Hibernian are not after Morecambe striker Cole Stockton, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 29.95.22, 11.52).

The Scottish Premiership side have been linked with a move for the League One ace over the past 24 hours or so.

Stockton, 28, caught the eye in this past season in League One after firing 26 goals in all competitions.

The Daily Record claim Hibs won’t be trying to land him this summer under former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

National League champions Stockport County are the latest club to be reported to be keen as they prepare for life in the Football League.

No Edinburgh move for Stockton

It is inevitable that Stockton will be attracting interest over the next couple of months but the one saving grace for the Shrimps if the fact that he still has another year left on his contract at the Mazuma Stadium.

The attacker has been with them since 2019 having previously played for Tranmere Rovers, Hearts, Carlisle United and Wrexham.

He has found a home with the North West club and is the main man there. However, could he look to leave to test himself somewhere else?

A switch to Hibs would have been an opportunity for him to prove people wrong up in Scotland after he failed to score in 15 games the last time he played in Edinburgh with Hearts in the 2017/18 campaign.

However, with the Daily Record cooling their pursuit of him, the door could open for other clubs to swoop in and try and lure him away from Derek Adams’ side.