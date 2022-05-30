Nottingham Forest have held early talks over a possible deal to sign Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone, it has been reported.

Nottingham Forest are preparing for life in the Premier League after defeating Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

It sees the Reds return to the top flight for the first time in 23 years and Steve Cooper will be determined to make the most of this summer to prepare his side for the tough task ahead.

And now, a report from Stretty News has claimed Nottingham Forest have set their sights on Southampton man Smallbone as a summer addition.

The report states that Smallbone is seen as an ideal replacement for Manchester United loanee James Garner, whose starring performances on loan with Nottingham Forest mean he will get a chance to impress Erik Ten Hag to fight for a first-team spot at Old Trafford.

Early discussions over a deal for Smallbone have taken place, but it remains if anything more serious develops moving forward.

Big shoes to fill…

Though discussions are only said to be in the early stages, Smallbone will have big shoes to fill if he ends up being Garner’s successor.

The Birkenhead-born midfielder has been instrumental in Nottingham Forest’s success this season, playing a starring role in the middle of the park for Steve Cooper’s side. His well-rounded game and willingness to show for the ball have seen him tipped for a big future in the game, and be it with or without Manchester United, he looks ready for Premier League football.

Finding someone who can do that job moving forward will be important for Nottingham Forest, with Smallbone seemingly identified as a potential option.