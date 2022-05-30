Watford and Nottingham Forest are set to discuss the future of Philip Zinckernagel, reports Watford Observer.

Zinckernagel, 27, has just helped Nottingham Forest earn promotion to the Premier League.

Steve Cooper’s side claimed a 1-0 win in what became a controversial Championship play-off final v Huddersfield Town yesterday, with Danish midfielder Zinckernagel starting the game.

It was his 45th Championship appearance of the season for Nottingham Forest. Zinckernagel end’s his time with the Reds having scored six in the league, assisting seven more in what was an impressive overall campaign from Zinckernagel and Forest.

Previous reports had suggested that Nottingham Forest are keen to make Zinckernagel’s stay at the club permanent ahead of next season.

Now, with Forest’s promotion confirmed, a report from Watford Observer says that the two clubs will discuss Zinckernagel’s future.

Watford Observer’s Ryan Gray wrote:

“Zinckernagel is due to go on holiday for a short while…but contact will continue between his representatives and the two clubs, with his future up in the air for the time being.

“While both sides would appreciate his services next season, the main deciding factor in where he ends up will almost certainly be the price.”

A summer of change…

With Forest heading to the Premier League, Cooper has plenty of work to do in this summer’s transfer window. But after a long and arduous season, expect his side’s transfer activity to take a backseat until later in the summer.

As for Watford, they too have a lot to do ahead of their return to the Championship. They look set to lose a number of their key players and Zinckernagel could be one of them.

The Hornets will surely be desperate to keep him in their side going into the next season, as he’s proved his worth with Forest.

Watford originally signed him on a free transfer, so how much the club might command for his services remains to be seen.

But we can surely expect that fee to be a high one, given the fact that Forest are now a Premier League side, and that Zinckernagel still has four years left on his contract at Vicarage Road.