Tranmere Rovers have an important summer ahead as they look to make another push for promotion next season.

Tranmere Rovers just missed out on the play-offs in this past term.

Micky Mellon’s side ended up finishing 9th in League Two, two points off the top seven.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of Prenton Park over recent times…

The Whites published their retained list earlier this month and announced that Callum McManaman, Jay Spearing, Nathaniel Knight-Percival, Joe Maguire, Nicky Maynard, Mani Dieseruvwe are all leaving the club.

Key winger Kieron Morris has penned a new two-year deal, experienced goalkeeper Joe Murphy is staying for another year, whilst the club have been in discussions with Calum Macdonald, Peter Clarke, Sam Foley and Ryan Stratulis.

Lewis Warrington, who spent the second-half of this past season with the Merseyside club on loan from Everton, has now gone back to his parent club and wants to train with their first-team. Chairman Mark Palios said back in March that he wanted to sign him permanently.

Ross Doohan, Paul Glatzel and Josh McPake have also returned to their parent clubs, and the latter is wanted by Stockport County, Crewe Alexandra and Crawley Town.

In terms of incomings, Tranmere Rovers have swooped to sign defender Ben Hocklehull from Brentford. He has joined on a deal until 2024 and will give the club more competition and depth in their defensive department.

They have been linked with a move for FC Halifax Town centre-back Tom Bradbury, who is out of contract at the end of next month and is currently due to become available. He helped his current club get to the National League play-offs in this past campaign and is also believed to be wanted by Cheltenham Town in League One.

Halifax skipper Niall Maher is reported to be on the Whites’ radar as well, with Northampton Town, Leyton Orient, Rochdale and Scunthorpe United apparently chasing him too.

Mellon’s side are also said to be keen on Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni along with Leyton Orient and Cambridge United.