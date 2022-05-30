Hull City want Trabzonspor winger Anthony Nwakaeme, according to a report by Turkish news outlet Haber 7.

Hull City are interested in luring the Nigeria international to England this summer as they search for new additions.

Nwakaeme, 33, is out of contract at the end of next month and is due to become a free agent as things stand.

Haber 7 have also revealed the Tigers’ interest on Twitter (see tweet below):

Hull City targeting additions

Hull City are gearing up for their first full season under the ownership of Acun Ilicali and management of boss Shota Arveladze.

The Championship outfit need to bolster their attacking options following the departure of striker Tom Eaves and Marcus Forss’ return to Brentford.

Nwakaeme is a vastly experienced player who has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date and may have been identified by the Yorkshire club as someone to add more competition and depth to attacking department.

The Lagos-born man has been on the books at Trabzonspor since 2018 and has been a key player for them over the past five years.

He has played 145 games in all competitions and has chipped in with an impressive 47 goals and 40 assists.

The pacey forward fired 13 league goals this past term to help the club win their first Turkish Super Lig title in 10 years.

Prior to his move to the Medical Park Stadyumu, he had also played for the likes of Petrolul Ploiești, Universitatea Cluj, Hapoel Ra’anana and Hapoel Be’er Sheva.