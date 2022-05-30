Morecambe are gearing up for another season in League One.

Morecambe managed to stay up against the odds in this past campaign.

The Shrimps have a big summer ahead as they look to do the same again under Derek Adams.

Here is a look at all the news coming out of the Mazuma Stadium over recent times….

The North West outfit were swift to publish their retained list earlier this month and have announced that Rhys Bennett, Toumani Diagouraga, Greg Leigh, Jacob Mensah and Freddie Price will be leaving the club.

Ryan Cooney, Ryan Delaney, Courtney Duffus, Wes McDonald, Ryan McLaughlin, Shane McLoughlin, Anthony O’Connor, Jon Obika and Connor Pye have all been made available for transfer.

Diagouraga, 34, has been linked with Harrogate Town but is not believed to be on their radar as he hunts for a new club.

Jonah Ayunga has been sold to St Mirren which leaves a vacancy to be filled at the top end of the pitch.

Trevor Carson, who spent the second-half of this past term on loan with the club has also linked up with former boss Stephen Robinson in Paisley.

Arthur Gnahoua, Adam Smith and Aaron Wildig have all been offered new deals to stay.

Morecambe will be desperate to keep hold of key striker Cole Stockton, who still has another year left on his contract. He fired 26 goals in all competitions in this past season and the club will face a battle to keep hold of him. The former Tranmere Rovers man is wanted by National League champions Stockport County and Hibernian.

Adams is looking to bolster his squad but has admitted that the market will be tough for his side. He has said, as per a report by the Lancaster Guardian:

“I’m looking to take a squad of roughly 23 players for the new season but the (transfer) market will be difficult.”

The Shrimps will be locking horns with Stalybridge Celtic, Macclesfield, Chester, Middlesbrough and Carlisle United in friendlies over pre-season.

They have also appointed Ben Sadler as their new chief executive and he officially start on 1st June.