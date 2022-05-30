Sunderland’s departing youngster Tyrese Dyce has said a desire to play senior football is the main reason behind his impending move away from the Black Cats.

Sunderland confirmed earlier this month that left-sided talent Dyce will be among those heading for the exit door this summer.

The 21-year-old only signed on a free transfer last summer, but after two first-team appearances, Dyce will be heading for pastures new.

Now, as quoted by The Northern Echo, the former West Brom youngster has said his desire to play more senior football has led to his departure from the Stadium of Light after just one season.

Dyce stated that he feels he has learnt from his experience with Sunderland, though said he arrived with the desire of breaking into the first-team rather than to play more U23s football.

Here’s what he had to say:

“At Sunderland, it’s been a good experience.

“I’ve learnt a lot. Started pre-season with the first team. That’s all I can take away from that experience. It’s just to keep learning.

“I didn’t really go there to play 23’s. I wanted to try and break into the first-team which didn’t happen. It’s a learning curve and we move on.”

A fresh start awaits

Dyce now has plenty of youth game time under his belt after spells with both West Brom and Sunderland, it seems the logical next step to make a move up to first-team football.

He has tasted the senior game briefly with the Black Cats and while out on loan with National League North side Spennymoor Town, but the aim for next season will be to nail down a starting spot in a first-team side.

It remains to be seen where the left-sided youngster is plying his trade next campaign as a fresh start awaits Dyce after his Sunderland departure.