Burnley are gearing up for their return to the Championship, after a six-year stay in the top flight.

The 2021/22 season was a difficult one for Burnley. They struggled to ever get going and it saw Sean Dyche axed as manager.

Now, the club remains without a manager, but ex-Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany remains the favourite to take over.

He’s recently left his position as Anderlecht’s head coach, with LancsLive writing over the weekend that he remains ‘likely’ to take charge of Burnley.

And already, Kompany is being linked with potential new signings, with The Sun saying that Kompany is keen on Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who he had on loan at Anderlecht for the first half of last season.

Elsewhere, reports coming out of Europe suggest that Kompany wants to bring Oostende striker Makhtar Gueye with him to Turf Moor this summer, with the report claiming that Burnley are willing to spend upwards of £4million on the striker.

Lastly, Football Insider say that Leeds United and Newcastle United are both battling to sign Burnley defender Nathan Collins this summer – the Irishman joined Burnley from Stoke City last summer in a deal worth a reported £12million.

Kompany then looks set to take over at Turf Moor. Already, he’s being linked with some exciting summer transfers and Clarets fans should be quietly optimistic for the upcoming season.

The Belgian will have gained a good coaching knowledge from his time playing under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and his name will help attract a lot of players wherever he goes.