Crewe Alexandra are gearing up for life in League Two next season.

Crewe Alexandra had a tough past campaign in League One and will be eager to mount an immediate promotion push.

They have a new boss at the helm in Alex Morris and he has the opportunity to put his own stamp on the squad over the next couple of months.

Here is a look at the all the latest news coming out of Gresty Road right now…

The Railwaymen were quick to publish their retained list earlier this month to give them the chance to get going with their plans for next term.

Will Jaaskelainen, Chris Porter, Scott Kashket, Luke Murphy, Tyreece Onyeka, Joe Robbins, Nathan Woodthorpe and Sam Booth have all been released but new deals have been agreed for David Richards and Regan Griffiths.

They also offered fresh terms to defender Travis Johnson but have now withdrawn their offer.

Midfielder Josh Lundstram, who has risen up through the academy, has been allowed to join National League side Altrincham on a permanent deal. Striker Michael Mandron will be following him out the exit door as well after two years at the club.

In terms of incomings, Crewe Alexandra made midfielder Conor Thomas their first signing under Morris. The 28-year-old has made the move up north after being released by Cheltenham Town at the end of this past campaign.

The former Coventry City man knows what it takes to get promoted out of the fourth tier and will inject some useful experience into the Alex’s ranks.

Defender Kelvin Mellor has made an emotional return to Cheshire. The full-back played for Carlisle United last term and has now returned to the club where he made his name in the Football League.

They won’t be the only arrivals and Morris has said, as per the club’s official website:

“It is still very early on in the process and we continue to speak to agents, representatives and players. You are still allowed to speak to them believe it or not!

“We are further down the road with some than others and we have an extensive list to work on, so if we do receive a negative set-back for whatever reason we can quickly move on to a new one.”

Rangers winger Josh McPake has been linked along with Stockport County and Crawley Town. He has previously spent time away on loan at Harrogate Town, Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers.

Away from the pitch, former Alex stalwart Mark Carrington has retired from the game aged 35 after spending the past 12 months with Kidderminster Harriers.