Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has admitted the risk taken in reuniting with Jermain Defoe back in the January transfer window.

A surprise deal on deadline day saw the former Sunderland striker sign a short-term deal back in the north east and many Wearsiders were convinced he would bag the goals to help earn promotion.

Whilst Sunderland did get promoted back to the Championship, it wasn’t Defoe’s goals that helped. He was only active until March, starting just twice and failing to score before announcing his retirement.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man is highly thought of on Wearside for his efforts in saving the club from relegation back in 2015/16 and his relationship with Bradley Lowery.

But despite the pre-existing relationship in the fanbase, some Sunderland supporters felt a little let down when he retired so close to the end of the campaign.

Now, speaking to the Chronicle about the deal, sporting director Speakman has had this to say:

“I don’t necessarily look back on it [the Defoe deal] and say we should or shouldn’t have done it.

“I just think that we make the best possible decision we can as a club that, given time, sometimes they work or don’t work.

“Did this one have more risk? Of course it did, because of age profile, playing history etc. But at the same time, there will be other risks that we have taken which were really successful that we don’t talk about because they have been successful.

“Therefore, it is what it is.”

Speakman went on to say that Defoe arrived at the club fully committed to the cause, stating that he believes Defoe felt he had to make the tough decision to retire.

A fault from the top?

Speakman has come under some stick when it comes to some aspects of recruitment.

The Black Cats have a new, refreshing approach where younger players are often given a bigger chance, but on the other hand, Speakman did leave the squad a bit bare in places, especially at the back. That being said, the squad got promoted and that was the target at the start of the season, but the question begs how much of that was due to the superb management of Alex Neil.

No one can blame Speakman for bringing Defoe in – the vast majority of Sunderland fans wanted it and no one could’ve predicted how it would end.

As long as Speakman learns from his mistakes, Sunderland should have an exciting squad entering their first year back to the second tier.