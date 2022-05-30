Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says the club hasn’t made a final decision regarding their managerial vacancy.

Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for a replacement for Johnnie Jackson, who they dismissed earlier this month.

The Addicks have been heavily linked with Swindon Town boss Ben Garner over recent times.

However, nothing was reported over the weekend and things still seem to be quiet at The Valley at this moment in time.

Sandgaard has said that no decision has been made yet, as per the club’s official website:

“Finding the right manager to take our men’s first team forward is our number one priority at this time. We have conducted interviews with a number of candidates and have been really pleased with the quality of interested individuals applying for the role but haven’t made a final decision.

“It is a thorough process as I want to make sure we find the best person for the football club.”

The wait goes for Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic need to ensure that they get their recruitment right over the next couple of months under whoever their new manager is.

The club took too long with their signings last year and then the players they did bring in took a while to gel together.

That ultimately cost Nigel Adkins his job last season so lessons need to be learned by Sandgaard this time around.

Garner has done an impressive job on a tight budget at Swindon Town over the past 12 months and got them in the League Two play-offs. He also has experience of managing in the third tier with Bristol Rovers in the past, as well as other coaching experience at Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion and in India with ATK.

He isn’t the only name in the frame though. Aston Villa assistant boss Michael Beale has also been linked with a switch to London. However, QPR are said to have made approach for him last week as they search for Mark Warburton’s successor.