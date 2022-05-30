Bournemouth are ready to make a move for Freddie Woodman, with Newcastle United open to offers for the goalkeeper this summer, says The Northern Echo.

Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of Manchester United stopper Dean Henderson.

With that, The Northern Echo says that the Magpies will listen to offers for both Karl Darlow and Woodman this summer, before going on to reveal that Bournemouth boss Parker is keen on a reunion with Woodman.

Parker brought Woodman in on loan earlier in the year. The 25-year-old goalkeeper failed to make his Championship debut for the Cherries but Parker is said to be a fan of Woodman’s.

Mark Travers is currently the Cherries’ no.1, but Woodman could be brought in to give the Irishman some stern competition ahead of what will surely be a hard-fought Premier League campaign for the Cherries.

A top keeper…

Woodman made his name at Swansea City. He spent two consecutive seasons on loan at the club, helping them to the play-off final in 2021 and picking up the Championship Golden Glove award with 20 clean sheets in the league that year.

He returned to St James’ Park with hopes of becoming the club’s no.1. But that hasn’t worked out as hoped, and with Henderson coming in, it looks like Woodman may not have a future with the club.

But Howe’s apparent willingness to let Woodman leave this summer is a commendable decision. Woodman is far too good to not be playing football, but that might also sway his decision to join the Cherries in a permanent deal.

The Premier League is ideally where he wants to be at. But would Woodman play second-fiddle to Travers again next season?

It remains to be seen, though Bournemouth could do worse than having Woodman as their back-up goalkeeper.