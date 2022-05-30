Coventry City have confirmed that U23s boss Luke Tisdale has left the club after almost eight years on the books with the Sky Blues.

Coventry City brought Tisdale in on a full-time basis back in August 2018.

He worked as a youth development phase coach before landing the role as the club’s U23s boss back in 2019, and after three seasons as the helm of the Sky Blues’ youngsters, it has been confirmed that he will be moving on.

As announced on Coventry City’s official website, Tisdale has left the club after just shy of eight years with the Championship club.

Tisdale moved to thank everyone at the club for making his time at the Coventry Building Society Arena an enjoyable one, with CEO Dave Boddy also praising him for his work while with the Sky Blues and wishing him the best for the future.

Responsible for the next generation

Tisdale’s three years in charge of Coventry City’s U23s will have seen him develop and nurture the next generation of youth academy talents, so it will be hoped that the fruits of his labour can be seen in the coming years with some academy players coming into the senior side.

Pre-season may well give Mark Robins to cast an eye over some of his young talents before deciding whether or not to give them a chance in the senior side.

It could be beneficial for the Sky Blues to blood some youth talents into the senior side. Those who impress could bring financial boosts to the club if they earn moves away, while it could also add some more depth to Robins’ ranks on the cheap.