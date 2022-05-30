Nottingham Forest are planning on making a permanent bid for right-sided star Djed Spence after their promotion to the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest’s play-off final win over Huddersfield Town means they will be playing Premier League football next season.

Spence was influential in helping Steve Cooper’s side earn their place in the top six, starring after arriving on loan from Middlesbrough last summer. Unsurprisingly, his form has drawn interest, with Arsenal, Spurs and Brentford among those linked.

But now, as per Sky Sports, Nottingham Forest are planning a permanent bid for Spence.

Their Wembley glory means they now have a better chance of signing the right-back on a permanent basis after a stunning loan stint, and an offer is now in the offing at the City Ground.

It comes shortly after Spence said himself that he “would love” to stay at Nottingham Forest beyond the end of his loan spell.

The likes of Arsenal, Spurs and Brentford will surely be hoping they can persuade him otherwise, but Nottingham Forest will be hopeful of striking a deal if they firm up their interest with a concrete offer.

Looking to the future

After making a long-awaited return to the Premier League, Nottingham Forest will be determined to keep the core of their squad on board this summer, and that will include loan star Spence.

His link-up play with Brennan Johnson has been pivotal to their success this season and at 21, he can only get better and better.

The summer window isn’t even open yet though and there will be plenty of time for twists and turns in the saga, but with Nottingham Forest planning a permanent bid and Spence keen on an extended stay, it will be hoped that some sort of agreement can be reached.