Middlesbrough parted company with Neil Warnock in November last year and one of his last transfer actions as boss was to sanction to loan exit of Djed Spence to Nottingham Forest.

Middlesbrough finished in seventh place last season, missing out on the top six on the final day. But one of their players managed one better.

Djed Spence achieved a place in the play-offs with loan side Nottingham Forest, and ultimately secured promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town in the play-off final yesterday evening.

The right-back has been a standout for Steve Cooper’s side this season, and the decision to loan out Spence may look foolish from a Middlesbrough perspective for some.

Neil Warnock had claimed that the 21-year-old will either play in the Premier League or the National League, and with him now securing promotion, Spence aimed a dig at his former manager on Twitter following the final whistle.

The England U21 international posted a picture of himself with the play-off trophy and a cigar sarcastically welcoming Warnock to Twitter after the veteran signed up to the social media platform recently.

But now the former Middlesbrough, Cardiff City, and Sheffield United boss has now responded to his former player.

Well done Djed , I did say you were premier league or non league, glad you listened and took my advice on board now go and enjoy your success Those cigars won’t do you any good though son 😉 https://t.co/EANP8g4ri9 — Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) May 30, 2022

He retweeted Spence’s photo and message with a message of congratulations. ‘Well done Djed,’ he said, ‘I did say you were premier league or non league, glad you listened and took my advice on board now go and enjoy your success.

‘Those cigars won’t do you any good though son,’ he joked.

Spence will return to Middlesbrough in the coming months but it promises to be an interesting summer for the defender. Plenty of sides in the top flight are circling with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea all keen.

But Nottingham Forest are confident of getting a deal over the line, and given Boro’s asking price of just £10 million this could be a priority for Cooper’s side this upcoming window. The player has already said he is ‘hopeful’ he can stay at the City Ground beyond this season.